Things That Have Caught My Attention

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Piano With Jonny - A Comprehensive Review (2026)
Thinking about taking online piano lessons with Jonny May? Read our in-depth review of Piano with Jonny to see if it's the right fit for your musical…
Feb 19
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Best Keyboard Piano for Beginners (My Top Picks in 2026)
Looking for the best beginner piano in 2026? We tested the top digital pianos under $700. Discover exact models + what features actually matter for real…
Feb 5
2
PianoForAll Academy - In-Depth Review
Discover if PianoForAll is the ultimate piano learning program you've been searching for. Read our in-depth review now and start your piano journey!
Feb 5
3
January 2026
Piano by Pictures Review: A Professional Pianist's Take (2026)
As a professional pianist and piano teacher years, I'm always interested to explore new methods and approaches to learning piano.
Jan 22
3
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October 2025
Hoffman Academy Review: The Truth About Learning Piano as a Kid
The internet has revolutionized how we learn; if you've ever wanted to play the piano, you're no longer limited to traditional lessons in someone's…
Oct 8, 2025
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April 2025
Best Age to Learn Piano🎹: When to Start Piano Lessons for Kids & Adults
Wondering the best age to learn piano or start lessons? Discover the ideal age ranges for children, teens, and adults to begin piano or keyboard, plus…
Apr 22, 2025
Ridley Academy Review 2026 | $1,397 for a Piano Course?!
Stephen Ridley claims to have developed a totally new approach "The Ridley Method" to learning piano, promising to make you play with confidence up to…
Apr 17, 2025
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March 2025
7 Best Piano Players in the World Today: A symphony of genius across genres
From Classical Virtuosos to Jazz Mavericks and Modern Innovators
Mar 19, 2025
11
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January 2025
Play Like a Time Traveler: How 19th-century practice methods crush modern apps
The Week I Ditched My Piano App for a 200-Year-Old Practice Diary
Jan 29, 2025
4
Playground Sessions Review: Is it bad?
Playground Sessions is a piano learning platform designed to teach you how to play piano using interactive video lessons and AI-powered feedback.
Jan 5, 2025
1
Piano in 21 Days - An Honest Review (2025)
If you've ever dreamed of playing the piano but found the traditional learning process daunting, this review will explore a promising solution that…
Jan 2, 2025
2
The Best Sources for Free Sheet Music: The Ultimate Guide (2025)
Learning to play a musical instrument and read sheet music has grown immensely in popularity over recent years.
Jan 2, 2025
2
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