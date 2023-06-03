Whether you're a beginner seeking to learn the basics or an advanced player aiming to master intricate techniques, Piano With Jonny provides a wealth of resources and a supportive community to guide you every step of the way.

Who is Jonny?

Jonny May is a highly skilled pianist and piano educator hailing from Southern California. With a lineage deeply rooted in the world of music, being the grandson of the renowned concert composer/educator Walter May and Juilliard-trained cellist Mary Eleanor May, Jonny's destiny to pursue a career in music performance and education was evident from an early age. Growing up in a musically diverse environment as one of eight children, Jonny's journey began with classical piano lessons at the tender age of 4. His parents exposed him to a wide range of musical genres including jazz, blues, pop, and rock, creating a rich tapestry of influences. As Jonny fondly recalls, "During my childhood, the melodies of Bach, the brilliance of Bill Evans, and the timeless charm of the Beatles resonated equally through our household radio."

Even as a young boy, Jonny's passion for music was nurtured by his father, David May, a music entertainment attorney and accomplished jazz bassist. Jonny's father would often bring him along to his jazz gigs, igniting a deep love and appreciation for jazz standards within Jonny's heart. By the age of 8, Jonny began composing his own melodies at the piano, showcasing his innate talent and creativity. Remarkably, by the age of 14, he was already performing as part of the local college big band, impressing audiences with his remarkable skills.

During his formative years, Jonny had the privilege of training under the guidance of two esteemed mentors: the legendary Disneyland Ragtime Pianist Johnny Hodges and jazz pianist Larry Flahive. Their expertise and tutelage propelled Jonny's musical prowess to new heights. By the time he turned 16, Jonny was already captivating audiences as a professional pianist at local restaurants and private events. And at the remarkable age of 18, he achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the youngest-ever Disneyland Ragtime Pianist, solidifying his reputation as a prodigious talent.

In 2013, Jonny embarked on a new venture, launching his own YouTube channel. Since then, his piano performances have garnered an astounding 25 million views, captivating audiences worldwide. Accompanying his virtual success, Jonny, along with his co-founder Yannick Lambrecht, established the esteemed piano education platform PianoWithJonny.com. This remarkable online community boasts over 9,000 piano students from across the globe who have eagerly signed up to learn from Jonny's expert instruction.

Jonny's exceptional talent has graced prestigious venues such as Universal Studios, The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and even Comedy Central. He has had the honor of collaborating with esteemed artists including Tony Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Grammy Winner Lari White, Latin American Idol winner Mayré Martínez, versatile actor/comedian Tom Wilson, and the acclaimed band Postmodern Jukebox. Jonny's versatility and ability to seamlessly blend into various musical genres make him a sought-after collaborator and a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Jonny May's passion for music, his dedication to education, and his remarkable talent as a pianist have solidified his position as an influential figure in the world of piano performance and instruction. His contributions to the art form continue to inspire and empower aspiring musicians around the world, leaving an indelible mark on the music community.

The Membership Experience

At Piano With Jonny, the membership experience goes beyond traditional piano lessons. It offers a comprehensive and immersive learning environment that caters to pianists of all levels. Whether you're a beginner, intermediate player, or advanced musician, the PWJ Membership provides a wealth of resources and features to support your musical growth.

1. Video Course Library

One of the pillars of the PWJ Membership is the extensive Video Course Library, which grants you instant access to over 1,200 in-depth HD piano lessons. These lessons cover a wide range of playing levels, ensuring that there is something for everyone. With new lessons added each month, you'll always have fresh content to explore.

The Video Course Library is conveniently organized by music style and learning focus, making it easy to find the lessons that align with your interests and goals. Whether you're passionate about jazz, blues, funk, gospel, rock, pop, or any other genre, you'll find comprehensive instruction tailored to your preferred style.

2. Smart Sheet Music

PWJ sets itself apart with its innovative Smart Sheet Music technology. With over 450 Smart Sheet Music pieces, learning to read music becomes more accessible than ever before. Smart Sheet Music combines sheet music, video, and a light-up keyboard to provide a multi-dimensional learning experience.

As you follow along with the sheet music, the corresponding video tutorial guides you through the piece step-by-step. The light-up keyboard feature visually highlights the notes, aiding in note recognition and finger placement. This integrated approach to learning sheet music enhances your musical understanding and accelerates your progress.

3. Downloadable Resources

The PWJ Membership provides a wealth of downloadable resources to enrich your learning journey. You can access unlimited Lesson Sheet Music, allowing you to practice and master the repertoire at your own pace. Additionally, you gain exclusive discounts on Premium Arrangements, expanding your repertoire with professionally arranged pieces.

In addition to sheet music, you can download backing tracks, practice logs, and course guides. These resources supplement your practice sessions and help you refine your playing skills. By having access to a range of downloadable materials, you have the flexibility to customize your practice routine and explore various musical elements.

4. Weekly Q&A's and Monthly Workshops

Interaction and engagement are vital components of the PWJ Membership. Every week, you have the opportunity to join the live-streamed Office Hours with Jonny and guest teachers. During these Q&A sessions, you can seek personalized feedback, clarification on concepts, and answers to your burning questions. This direct interaction with experienced instructors fosters a supportive and encouraging learning environment.

The monthly workshops take your learning experience to the next level. Led by Jonny himself, these workshops provide an immersive deep-dive into specific topics that are chosen by the PWJ community through voting. It's an opportunity to enhance your skills, gain valuable insights, and explore the intricacies of music theory and technique.

5. Weekly #PWJChallenges

Injecting fun and camaraderie into your piano practice, the weekly #PWJChallenges provide a unique way to engage with fellow members from around the world. These challenges encourage you to practice specific techniques, explore new styles, or work on improvisation skills. By participating, you not only enhance your own playing abilities but also connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.

At the end of each month, all participants of the #PWJChallenges are recognized for their dedication and progress. This celebration of members' achievements further cultivates a sense of accomplishment and motivation within the community.

6. Amazing Community Support

Piano With Jonny boasts an incredible community that spans across platforms like Facebook and the PWJ Forums. Engaging with fellow members, sharing experiences, and seeking guidance from peers create a supportive network of piano enthusiasts. The community aspect of the PWJ Membership fosters inspiration, motivation, and a sense of belonging, making your piano journey even more enjoyable.

The PWJ Membership offers an unparalleled piano learning experience. With its extensive Video Course Library, Smart Sheet Music technology, downloadable resources, interactive Q&A sessions, challenging weekly activities, and a vibrant community, the membership caters to pianists of all levels. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced player, Piano With Jonny provides the tools, guidance, and inspiration to help you unlock your full musical potential.

Guided Learning Tracks

As a member of Piano With Jonny, you have access to Guided Learning Tracks that offer a structured and focused approach to your piano education. These tracks are designed to help you progress efficiently and effectively, providing a clear path towards achieving your musical goals. Let's explore the benefits and features of the Guided Learning Tracks.

1. Tailored Curriculum

Each Guided Learning Track is carefully curated to cater to specific skill levels and musical interests. Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced player, there's a track that aligns with your current abilities and desired areas of growth. The curriculum within each track is thoughtfully organized to ensure a gradual and comprehensive development of your piano skills.

2. Progression and Mastery

The Guided Learning Tracks are designed to guide you through a progressive journey of learning. You'll start with foundational concepts and gradually move towards more advanced techniques and repertoire. This step-by-step approach allows you to build a solid foundation while continually challenging yourself and expanding your musical abilities.

The tracks also focus on mastery, ensuring that you gain a deep understanding of the concepts and techniques covered. Through consistent practice and application, you'll develop a strong command of the material and be able to incorporate it into your playing with confidence.

3. Diverse Musical Styles

One of the advantages of the Guided Learning Tracks is the exposure to a variety of musical styles. Whether you're interested in jazz, blues, pop, rock, gospel, or other genres, there are tracks that specialize in each style. This diversity allows you to explore different musical expressions and broaden your repertoire.

Each track incorporates signature elements and techniques associated with the specific style, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of the genre. By delving into different musical styles, you'll become a versatile and well-rounded pianist capable of adapting to various musical contexts.

4. Guidance and Support

Throughout your journey on the Guided Learning Tracks, you'll receive expert guidance and support from the Piano With Jonny team. The curriculum is designed by Jonny himself, an experienced pianist and educator, ensuring that you're learning from a knowledgeable source. The video lessons within the tracks provide clear explanations, demonstrations, and practice tips to aid your understanding and progress.

Additionally, you'll have access to the PWJ community, where you can interact with fellow members who are also following the Guided Learning Tracks. This supportive community offers a space for sharing experiences, asking questions, and receiving feedback, creating a motivating and collaborative environment.

5. Flexibility and Personalization

While the Guided Learning Tracks provide a structured curriculum, they also offer flexibility and room for personalization. You have the freedom to choose the track that aligns with your interests and goals. Within each track, you can adjust the pace of your learning to suit your individual needs and schedule.

Smart Sheet Music: Learning Made Easy

Learning to read sheet music is an essential skill for any pianist, but it can be a daunting task for beginners. That's where Smart Sheet Music comes in. At Piano With Jonny, they have revolutionized the learning experience by introducing Smart Sheet Music, a groundbreaking technology that makes learning to read music easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

What is Smart Sheet Music?

Smart Sheet Music combines traditional sheet music with innovative technology to create a dynamic and interactive learning experience. It integrates sheet music, video tutorials, and a light-up keyboard feature to guide you through the process of reading and playing music.

How does it work?

When you access a Smart Sheet Music piece, you'll see the standard musical notation displayed on your screen, just like a traditional sheet music score. However, what sets it apart is the accompanying video tutorial that plays alongside the sheet music.

As the video tutorial progresses, the corresponding notes on the sheet music are highlighted in real-time. This synchronized highlighting helps you associate the notes on the page with the actual keys on the piano, making it easier to understand and play the music accurately.

Furthermore, the light-up keyboard feature takes the learning experience a step further. As the notes are highlighted on the sheet music, the corresponding keys on a virtual keyboard or a compatible light-up keyboard actually light up, showing you exactly which keys to play. This visual feedback reinforces your understanding of note placement and finger positioning, ensuring that you learn and practice with precision.

The Benefits of Smart Sheet Music

Smart Sheet Music offers numerous benefits that enhance the learning process:

Visual Guidance: The synchronized highlighting of notes and the light-up keyboard feature provide clear visual guidance, eliminating confusion and helping you understand the connection between the sheet music and the piano keys. Step-by-Step Instruction: The accompanying video tutorial breaks down the piece into manageable sections, guiding you through each part, and providing demonstrations and explanations along the way. This step-by-step approach ensures that you can learn at your own pace and gradually build your skills. Immediate Feedback: With Smart Sheet Music, you receive instant feedback on your playing. As you follow along with the sheet music and video tutorial, you can assess your progress and make adjustments as needed. This real-time feedback accelerates your learning and helps you develop good playing habits. Engaging and Interactive Learning: Smart Sheet Music transforms the learning experience into an interactive and engaging process. The combination of sheet music, video, and the light-up keyboard feature keeps you actively involved, making the learning process more enjoyable and rewarding. Versatile Repertoire: Smart Sheet Music is available for a wide variety of musical styles and genres, catering to pianists of all interests. Whether you're passionate about jazz, classical, pop, or any other style, you can find Smart Sheet Music pieces that suit your preferences.

