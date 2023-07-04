He assures us that no prior experience is required, and he guarantees to unlock your creative potential. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?

Let's dig deeper into the claims, methods, and Stephen Ridley’s revolutionary approach to see if it lives up to the hype or if it's just another overpromising attempt to lure in eager learners.

Ridley Academy presents itself as a groundbreaking platform that offers a fresh perspective on learning the piano.

According to their claims, this academy, spearheaded by British artist Stephen Ridley, has devised a revolutionary approach that aims to transform anyone into a skilled pianist in a fraction of the time it would traditionally take.

The academy boasts an accelerated learning method that promises to make you play with confidence up to 10 times faster than the conventional methods.

They assert that no prior experience is necessary, enticing beginners and those with limited musical knowledge to embark on this transformative journey.

At the core of Ridley Academy's approach is the belief that piano learning can be simplified by breaking it down into 55 key steps, each as straightforward as brushing your teeth.

By meticulously guiding students through these steps in the correct order, the academy claims that success is virtually inevitable.

While the claims may sound alluring, skepticism naturally arises. Is it worth the $1397 price tag? Can Stephen Ridley’s Academy truly deliver on its promise? Is their approach truly revolutionary, or is it just another marketing ploy?

Let’s find out…

Meet Stephen Ridley: The Visionary Instructor

At the heart of Ridley Academy is its visionary instructor and founder, Stephen Ridley.

Presented as a multi-award-winning international pianist, Stephen Ridley is portrayed as a prodigious talent who began teaching himself piano at the tender age of 2 before embarking on formal training at 11.

His early years of trial and error allegedly led him to develop a completely unique approach to learning piano and understanding music.

Ridley's approach centers around breaking down the process of learning piano into 55 key steps, each as simple and time-consuming as brushing your teeth.

He believes that by guiding students through these steps in the correct order, one can achieve inevitable success. This claim raises skepticism: can such a seemingly simple approach truly unlock the full potential of aspiring pianists?

While Ridley's passion and dedication to teaching are evident, some people may question his credibility and whether his self-discovered methods hold up against more established teaching approaches.

It is crucial to critically examine the evidence and evaluate whether Ridley's expertise translates into a successful learning experience for his students.

Ridley Academy Piano Masterclass: A Breakthrough Learning Experience?

Central to the offerings of Ridley Academy is their flagship program, the Stephen Ridley’s Piano Masterclass.

Stephen Ridley

Marketed as a comprehensive guide designed to take anyone from a complete beginner to a skilled pianist, this course claims to offer a fast-track path to mastering the piano.

Ridley Academy asserts that their Complete Piano Masterclass is a game-changer, requiring just 3 minutes of practice per day over a period of 3-12 months, depending on the individual's study schedule.

They boldly state that this approach is a staggering 150 times faster than traditional methods. Such an ambitious claim undoubtedly raises skepticism and warrants closer examination.

The course promises to equip students with a full understanding of music theory, the ability to play the piano, read and write music, learn any song, and develop an emotional connection to music.

It aims to produce not just technically proficient pianists, but also artists who possess a deep appreciation and expression for the art form.

While the accelerated timeframe and comprehensive curriculum may sound enticing, one might question whether such ambitious goals can truly be achieved within the proposed timeframe.

Some people might also wonder how effective this approach is compared to more traditional, time-tested methods of piano instruction.

Course Details

Ridley Academy's Complete Piano Masterclass aims not only to teach piano skills but also to unlock students' creative potential.

The Complete Piano Masterclass spans a 6-12 month program, tailored to accommodate individual study schedules. While the timeframe may vary depending on the student's availability and commitment, the course promises to provide a comprehensive understanding of the subject of music and the practical skill of playing the piano.

With over 220 videos and more than 28 hours of tutorials, the course offers a wealth of instructional content. These videos guide students through each step of the learning process, following Ridley Academy's unique approach to piano instruction.

Additionally, guided video exercises and supplementary materials, such as the Ridley Academy Exercise Pack and Ridley Academy Music Dictionary, are included to enhance the learning experience.

The course emphasizes a practical approach, aiming to develop pianists who possess a deep understanding of music and the ability to play rather than merely focusing on technical jargon.

However, it's important to approach this claim with skepticism, as the exclusion of technical terms may raise concerns regarding a well-rounded education in music theory.

Ultimately, Ridley Academy aims to uncover students' creative potential and foster an emotional connection to music. By the end of the course, students are promised the ability to play the piano, read and write music, and learn any song.

Pricing Options and Benefits

When considering enrolling in the Complete Piano Masterclass offered by Ridley Academy, it's essential to evaluate the pricing options and the benefits that come with each package.

Understanding the cost structure and the advantages provided can help potential students make informed decisions.

Ridley Academy offers two primary pricing options for the Complete Piano Masterclass. The most popular choice is the one-time payment option, priced at $2997, with a coupon you can get it for $1397. By opting for this upfront payment, students can save 15% compared to other payment methods.

Alternatively, for those who prefer a more flexible approach, Ridley Academy provides the option to pay for the course over 12 months. To obtain specific information about this payment plan, individuals are encouraged to contact support@ridleyacademy.team.

Ridley Academy Pricing

As an added bonus, students receive Stephen Ridley's latest guide to the best pianos and keyboards at different price points. This additional resource can be helpful for those who are in the market for purchasing their own piano.

Free 90 Minutes Masterclass

Consider joining Stephen Ridley's free 90 minutes online piano masterclass, where you’ll learn some basic things.

If you're curious, you can sign up for the upcoming 90-minute session, where Ridley introduces his Ridley Method, an easy and effective way to learn the piano.

Is it worth the money?

No, it’s not. Even though the program promises and offers a revolutionary approach to learning the piano and unlocking your creative potential, it comes with a hefty price tag of $1397 for the one-time payment option.

There are better alternative for a much lower price offering basically the same content, methods and techniques.

One such alternative is PianoForAll, one of the most popular online piano learning programs with over 450,000 students that offers a comprehensive curriculum at a significantly lower cost of only $39 when you use coupon SAVE20 on checkout, and that is discounted from $79.

Here’s what Pianoforall has to offer:

Affordability and Comprehensive Content : PianoForAll offers a comprehensive piano learning program with 10 interactive eBooks, 300 step-by-step video lessons, and 1000+ audio exercises.

Constant Updates : The course material was updated in 2023 and undergoes continuous updates, ensuring relevance and freshness.

Diverse Styles Covered : The course covers various piano playing techniques and styles, including Ballads, Pop, Blues, Jazz, Ragtime, and Classical pieces.

Device Compatibility : The course is accessible on multiple devices, such as PC, Mac, Android, iOS, tablets, and phones, without requiring an internet connection.

Structured Learning : The course is structured with 10 eBooks, each covering a different aspect of piano playing, allowing beginners to progress quickly from Rhythm Style to advanced styles.

Effective Teaching Approach : It uses a unique teaching approach that helps complete beginners reach an intermediate level swiftly, emphasizing chords, rhythms, and practical applications.

Student Testimonials : Numerous reviews and testimonials highlight the effectiveness of PianoForAll, boosting confidence, improving coordination, and offering an engaging learning experience.

Focus on Different Genres : The course explores various music genres, from Blues to Jazz, providing a well-rounded foundation for exploring different styles.

Flexibility in Learning : PianoForAll's approach allows for flexibility in learning, making it suitable for beginners and even advanced players seeking to enhance their skills.

Cost-Effective Option : Priced at $49, PianoForAll offers a cost-effective alternative compared to other piano courses on the market.

Author Credentials : The creator, Robin Hall, holds a Grade 10 piano certificate from the Royal Conservatory of Music.

Holistic Learning: PianoForAll combines reading music with playing by ear, providing a holistic approach to piano learning.

Check out Pianoforall

With a price point significantly lower than Ridley Academy's Piano Masterclass, PianoForAll presents a more affordable option without compromising on the quality of instruction.

As an aspiring pianist, it is essential to consider both the financial investment and the potential return on that investment.

Before making a decision, we recommend exploring alternative options such as PianoForAll, which provides a cost-effective and comprehensive piano learning experience.

Remember to carefully assess your own learning preferences, goals, and budget before committing to any piano learning program.

Ultimately, investing in a piano course should provide you with a rewarding learning experience and help you achieve your musical aspirations.

Choose wisely!