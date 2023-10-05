Are you looking for a way to learn the piano from home? PianoForAll, an online piano course that has already benefitted over 450,000 students, may be the perfect solution.

With 300 step-by-step video lessons, 1000+ audio exercises, and an array of styles from classical to jazz, you can get the freedom to learn and master the piano on your own terms!

The course offers 25 hours of video lessons, interactive eBooks, and continuous support from the creator, making it a valuable and affordable resource for aspiring pianists.

Read on to find out if PianoForAll is the perfect fit for you.

Key Features

The course is priced at $49 and includes 10 Interactive eBooks(incl. 300 Step-by-step videos.) that can be accessed on multiple devices without requiring an internet connection.

The material was updated in 2023 and is constantly updated.

Each e-book covers a different aspect of piano playing and builds upon previous skills.

Pianoforall covers various techniques and styles of piano playing, including Ballads, Pop, Blues, Jazz, Ragtime, and Classical pieces.

Pianoforall is a popular online piano course that has helped over 450,000 students achieve their dream of playing piano.

The course offers a unique approach that is effective and works.

The course is designed for complete beginners to reach an intermediate level quickly, starting with popular Rhythm Style piano.

Table of Contents

Course Overview

You’ll find 10 eBooks in the Pianoforall course, so you can learn various styles of piano music with chords, tunes, and exercises.

With 25 hours of embedded video lessons, 1000+ audio tunes and exercises, and frequent updated content, the course is designed to help you develop your skills in a fun and effective way.

Interactive eBooks with Embedded Videos and Audios

PianoForAll’s teaching methods emphasize the importance of laying a foundation of chords and rhythms and include tips on musical notation, rests, and basic rhythm. You’ll find lessons on blues and rock n roll styles, chord magic, advanced chords, and more.

The course structure of Pianoforall is designed to take complete beginners to an intermediate level quickly. It starts with popular Rhythm Style piano, allowing students to sound like a pro from the start. It then expands into Ballad style, Blues, Jazz, Ragtime, Improvisation, and creating melodies. Pianoforall also focuses on teaching students how to read music while learning to play by ear, providing a well-rounded approach to piano learning.

One of the key components of Pianoforall is its instructional videos. With over 300 step-by-step video lessons, students can effectively learn various techniques and styles of piano playing. These videos enhance the learning experience by providing visual demonstrations and can be accessed on multiple devices without requiring an internet connection.

The course also includes interactive eBooks that are compatible with various devices such as PC, Mac, Android, iOS, tablets, and phones. These eBooks provide easy access to audio and video files, eliminating the need to search for multiple files or open multiple windows. They can be viewed on the device of choice or printed for reference on a piano stand.

There are thousands reviews and testimonials from students who’ve benefited from the course. Not only does PianoForAll provide a great foundation for exploring different genres, but it’s also way more affordable compared to other courses. With its unique approach, this course is sure to help you become a better piano player.

Next, let’s look at the course features of PianoForAll.

Course Features

You’ll find features in the PianoForAll course that will help you develop your skills in a fun and effective way. It’s not just an eBook, but also includes embedded media for an interactive learning experience. The teaching style is well-liked and there’s a heavy emphasis on old sounding Blues, Jazz, and Rock styles.

The program also includes instant access to 10 main course eBooks, 300 embedded video lessons, and 1000 audio exercises. Each eBook covers a specific lesson or style. There’s a focus on foundational topics such as notes, chords, and rhythms. Improvisation and developing melody in ballads are also taught. Plus, the program helps you practice with the circle of fifths and chords on every key.

Here are the 10 eBooks:

Rythm Style - 363 Pages Basic Blues - 55 Pages Incredible Inversions - 164 Pages Chord Magic - 158 Pages Advanced Chords - 43 Pages Ballad Style - 69 Pages Jazz Style - 88 Pages Advanced Blues - 59 Pages Classical Piano - 71 Pages Speed Learning - 119 Pages

In total you get 1189 pages that include a wealth of information, videos, audio exercises, Q&A etc.

The final thoughts and recommendation for PianoForAll is that it’s engaging and effective for learning specific styles.

Now, let’s discuss the benefits of taking this course.

Course Benefits

You’ll both develop skills and have fun with PianoForAll. Student testimonials speak volumes about how this course has changed their lives, boosted their confidence in playing, and helped them learn to play by ear, improvise, and compose melodies. When compared to other courses, PianoForAll stands out for its affordability and comprehensive content.

The author, Robin Hall, has a Grade 10 piano certificate from the Royal Conservatory of Music and a bachelor’s degree in English. He’s worked as a piano teacher before creating Pianoforall.

Pianoforall’s approach is based on successful self-taught musicians. The program outlines the techniques, secrets, formulas, and ‘bluffs’ used by successful musicians, providing learners with the same level of skill and expertise. Pianoforall offers more content and depth compared to other methods, satisfying learners’ learning needs for years.

The seamless progression and expert knowledge in Pianoforall ensure learners never feel out of their depth and combine fun and expert knowledge for effective learning. Additionally, Pianoforall’s unique approach teaches learners to read music effortlessly using a combination of learning tools, including keyboard diagrams, musical notation, audio, and video.

Pros and cons exist with PianoForAll - while the program jumps right into playing and uses well-known songs, it avoids reading music extensively and may not be suitable for those interested in classical music. However, the program develops skills in playing in bands, taking requests, and improvising, and provides a strong foundation for exploring different styles of music.

Affordability and comprehensive content make Pianoforall a great choice. With one payment, you get access to all versions for Android, iOS, Windows and MacOS and with 24.5 hours of video lessons, hundreds of audio tunes and exercises, and well-thought out videos with clear demonstrations, it’s hard to go wrong.

All these benefits make it clear why PianoForAll is a great choice for learning piano. Now, let’s look at the course content to see what it has to offer.

What you’ll need

PianoForAll is quite flexible in terms of what you need to use, but it is obviously required to use a piano or a keyboard.

A 61-key keyboard should be obtained to start practicing.

However, if you are serious about learning the piano, I would still urge that you upgrade to an 88-key digital piano with fully weighted keys.

Most 61 keyboards are unwound or semi-weighted, making them significantly lighter and extremely distinct from an acoustic piano.

The digital pianos contain 88 hammer action keys on the other hand, which attempt to imitate as closely as possible the feeling of an acoustic piano, thereby developing adequate finger strength and technology.

Course Content

You’ve got an overview of the benefits, now let’s look at the course content to see what it has to offer.

The teaching methods of PianoForAll are designed to help you make fast progress and gain skills in different musical genres. Through the 10 eBooks, 24.5 hours of video lessons, hundreds of audio tunes, and student Q&A sections, you’ll learn from the basics up and gain a solid foundation.

You’ll gain the ability to play different styles of piano music, including blues, rock n roll, and jazz. There are also lessons to improve your speed and technique, as well as advanced chords and chord theory.

User testimonials give a great insight into the skill development you can expect from the course. People report increased confidence in their playing abilities, improved hand coordination, and a newfound love for music. Those who are interested in transposing songs or playing in bands will find this course especially beneficial.

Now let’s review each book to give you an idea of what you can expect from it.

Book 1 - Rythm Style

Pages: 363

The first book starts with the introduction to the program and then Rythm Style.

Learning the piano usually starts with Sight Reading, a method that involves memorizing musical compositions through notation. However, this process can be tough, and many skilled ‘sight readers’ struggle with playing by ear or understanding the music’s structure.

Pianoforall takes a different path by teaching in reverse. It begins by building a strong foundation with chords, real rhythms, and grooves, gradually introducing the skills of playing by ear and sight reading.

Sections 1 to 5 - Building the Base

The key to quick piano mastery is starting with chords. Whether you enjoy ‘sing-a-long’ or already know some chords, Pianoforall suggests going through sections 1 to 5. These sections reveal fun party rhythms and provide valuable knowledge using memory tricks and formulas to speed up learning.

Sections 6 to 10 - Expanding on the Foundation

With a solid chord foundation, you can explore various styles like Ballads, Jazz, Blues, Ragtime, Improvisation, and even Classical sight reading. The Pianoforall process unfolds step by step, guiding you through scales, arpeggios, and exercises in all keys.

Rhythm Style Piano - Starting Point

Sections 1 to 5 focus on ‘Rhythm Style’ piano, similar to learning rhythm guitar. This method, used by popular singer-pianists like Billy Joel or Elton John, begins with chords, includes strumming rhythms, and emphasizes hand coordination. The goal is to mimic the background rhythm, as seen in songs like ‘Imagine.’

Setting Up for Success

A proper setup is crucial, from choosing a suitable keyboard with touch response to having a sustain pedal. Posture, seating, and a well-lit practice environment are essential for a conducive learning experience.

Practice Strategies and The Golden Rule

Pianoforall recommends structured practice, focusing on muscle memory through consistent repetition. The golden rule of practice suggests tackling challenging elements in the first half of the session, followed by easier exercises in the latter half.

The timeline for completing the course varies, but dedicating at least an hour daily to practice is advised. The golden rule of practice remains: focus on what challenges you, and the journey toward piano proficiency will unfold naturally.

Book 2 - Basic Blues

Pages: 55

Playing Rhythm Style Piano can feel a bit dull without singing. But don’t worry, Blues rhythms can make it cool. Even if you don’t sing, they turn into nice tunes.

Blues rhythms are a great way to practice chords and improve hand coordination. They are simple and perfect for parties where everyone enjoys a good Blues or Rock n Roll tune. The focus is on left-hand rhythms, using plain chords in the right hand. Play these rhythms a lot, even away from the piano, to get used to them.

Blues in C and G

While C is easy, learning patterns in G offers variety. Blues in G can sound even more bluesy because of chord positions. Learn the essential 12-bar blues progression in both keys.

Mastering Basics

The foundation of Blues lies in three basic chords derived from the major scale. These chords are crucial for the Classic 12 Bar Blues progression.

Book 3 - Incredible Inversions

Pages: 164

Playing chords in root position involves significant hand movement, causing jumps between chords that sound distant. The desire is to play chords closer, specifically around middle C, creating a harmonious blend suitable for most songs.

Enter Inversions

Inversions are different arrangements of chord notes. The focus is to play chords as close together as possible, avoiding unnecessary jumps.

Why Inversions Matter

Inversions unify the sound, enabling chords to be played close together.

Essential for embellishing melodies, especially in “Ballad Style” Piano.

Professional pianists use inversions to add chord tones beneath a melody line.

Mastering inversions is crucial for fluid and expressive piano play.

Book 4 - Chord Magic

Pages: 158

In “Chord Magic,” the book makes learning 24 basic major and minor chords straightforward with a helpful memory trick. It simplifies the process, making it accessible for everyone.

Robin Hall uses the 12 tones of the piano to build chords, resulting in 24 fundamental chords. To make memorization simple, the “Memory Trick” comes into play.

The book catalogs all 24 major and minor chords, highlighting color patterns for easy recall.

More Chords, More Songs

As the book progresses, it explores additional chords and their applications in creating diverse melodies.

Understanding chord progressions is crucial. The book offers practice progressions, some with inversions and others without. A thoughtful touch, considering the unique characteristics of ‘B’ chords, making them adaptable in root position.

A dedicated section reveals the uniqueness of ‘B’ chords, distinguishing them from others with a simple color pattern. Associating colors with notes is an ingenious aid for learners.

The book guides learners through practical chord progressions using well-known songs like “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Oh When The Saints.” Both versions, with and without inversions, provide a comprehensive learning experience.

Book 5 - Advanced Chords

Pages: 43

In “Advance Chords”, Robin Hall introduces an easy formula for mastering 9, 11, and sus4 chords. As you explore more tunes, encountering these chords becomes inevitable, making this formula a game-changer in your musical journey.

Where the Numbers Come From

Chords are built on scales, and their note numbers come from these scales. For example, take a C7* scale over 2 octaves, and you can number each note. The formula then unfolds:

The chord of C uses 1 3 5 = C E G

The chord of Csus2 uses 1 2 5 = C D G

The chord of Csus4 uses 1 4 5 = C F G

This formula extends to various chords, and the book simplifies it for easy application.

Examples of Mastered Chords

The book takes you through examples, mastered 9, 11, and sus4 chords, showcasing the versatility of the formula. While it’s a simple approach, it works in many instances, allowing you to experiment and fine-tune based on the song’s context.

D11, D9, Dsus2, Dsus4

Bb11, Bb9, Bbsus2, Bbsus4

G11, G9, Gsus2, Gsus4

F11, F9, Fsus2, Fsus4

Practice Progressions

The book doesn’t just stop at theory; it guides you through practice progressions, offering a hands-on experience. From Bossa Nova Bounce to Oom Pah, each rhythm style enhances your chord-mastery skills.

Book 6 - Ballad Style

Pages: 69

“Ballad Style” guides you through ballad-style playing with a simple, step-by-step method to create your unique ballad-style songs.

It will teach you the art of improvisation, explore left-hand patterns and melody ideas, chord progressions etc.

It also includes sheet music featuring beautiful ballads that you will be playing on your own.

Book 7 - Jazz Style

Pages: 88

“Jazz Style” explains how to play a jazzy blues using the key of C and three chords. It also introduces the C blues scale and provides tips on improvising and creating melodies using the scale.

It includes riffs and patterns to practice and incorporate into improvisations, emphasizes the importance of listening to recordings and practicing proper fingering techniques. The book also introduces the concept of playing seventh chords with the left hand for jazz standards and show tunes.

Robin Hall discusses the use of voicings for show tunes, specifically focusing on 4-note left hand 7th chords. It provides examples of voicings for classic chord progressions and suggests using the notes of the voicing to create rhythmic patterns.

It also introduces improvisation on the melody line by adding extra notes in between the main melody notes.

Master jazz chord inversions with an emphasis on creating melodious conversations using chord tones. Uncover melodic patterns and improvisational ideas employing the caterpillar chords, fostering a flowing and engaging musical dialogue.

Book 7 provides a treasure trove of patterns and techniques for jazz improvisation, highlighting the importance of repetition and predictability in crafting memorable melodies. As a delightful bonus, play a jazzy Christmas tune that seamlessly incorporates the learned concepts.

Book 8 - Advanced Blues

Page: 59

Here you’ll learn how to change a song’s key for your vocal range effortlessly by moving all chords up or down the same number of keys, facilitated by an instant transposer tool. This book also revisits left-hand rhythms from Pianoforall’s Book 2.

Dive into advanced blues piano techniques, with a focus on extending right-hand chords. Discover the art of adding sevenths and inversions to enhance chord complexity. Explore various rhythmic patterns, including off-on blues, boogie, shuffle, and triplets shuffle. Understand the I-IV riff and the movement of chords in the cycle of fifths.

Get hands-on with blues chords and riffs on the piano, covering slides, right-hand chord riffs, and diverse left-hand rhythms. Practice blues riffs, incorporating slides, pick-ups, and tremolos. Experiment with musical patterns, emphasizing variety in your blues repertoire.

Master the fake stride technique with simplified chord versions and right-hand patterns, ideal for beginners. Immerse yourself in practicing the fake stride technique with Scott Joplin’s timeless piece, “The Entertainer.”

Book 9 - Classical Piano

Pages: 71

On this book you’ll learn the basics of the piano keyboard and musical notation, including the pattern of black and white keys and how to read music from left to right.

You’ll dive into musical intricacies with explanations on bars, beats, and half beats, as well as key signatures and their impact on sharps or flats. Explore advanced concepts like time signatures, ties, musical language, repeats, and sight reading to interpret and play music accurately.

It also includes practical tips for memorizing musical notation, such as using mnemonic devices and note finders. You’ll develop skills through hands-on practices like playing hands separately, singing the melody while playing the left hand, and using a metronome.

Explore effective techniques and aids for sight-reading on the piano, including the use of chords, patterns, motifs, and the “red dot” sight-reading aid. The guide encourages consistent practice to find joy in playing beautiful pieces.

You’ll take your skills to the next level with detailed instructions for playing Bach’s Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major and Chopin’s Waltz in A minor. Learn repetitive patterns and chord progressions, making these pieces relatively easy to play. Sheet music for both pieces is included.

It includes a rich collection of classical music pieces, including Bach’s “Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring,” “Air on a G String,” and “Minuet in G,” as well as Verdi’s “La Donna e Mobile” and Strauss’s “The Blue Danube.” The book emphasizes practicing hands separately, recognizing patterns, using split chords, singing along while playing, and memorizing the pieces.

Expand your repertoire with insights into Brahms’ Hungarian Dance, Bach’s Menuet in Bb, Satie’s Gymnopedie No. 1, Mozart’s Theme from Sonata in C, Bach’s Minuet in G, Bach’s Prelude in C minor, and Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. Receive tips and instructions, including fingering and notation techniques.

Book 10 - Speed Learning

Pages: 119

“Speed Learning” is aimed at enhancing piano playing through scales and chord exercises. Robin Hall provides valuable tips to make these exercises more engaging and suggests a structured approach to practicing in all keys. The book encompasses instructions on forming and memorizing scales and arpeggios, offering a dedicated practice routine in the key of C.

Memory tricks for playing scales are introduced, emphasizing the placement of white notes based on scales with sharps or flats. The book digs into various scales, including natural minor and minor seven scales, providing examples and mnemonics for easy memorization. Special attention is given to diminished, whole tone, and chromatic scales, elucidating their role in jazz improvisation. Arpeggios are also explored, emphasizing their significance in understanding chords and building confidence in improvisation.

Correct fingering is highlighted for beginners, along with advice on fingering for black keys. The book introduces exercises for playing 7th chords with both hands, emphasizing the importance of proper technique. Practice routines are provided for various chords, scales, and melodic patterns, encouraging experimentation and improvisation.

The book covers a broad spectrum, including a basic blues workout, minor blues workout, exercises for different keys, and a cycle of fifths progression. Melodic patterns and scales in keys like Db and D major are explored, along with chord progressions and voicings for traditional jazz and blues. The emphasis on improvisation using chord tones and scale patterns is consistent throughout.

The book extends to exercises in the keys of E, F, Gb, Ab, A, and other keys, encompassing triads, broken chords, 7th chords, and blues scales. It encourages experimentation with dissonant chords and highlights the importance of improvising to develop a unique sound. The series of practice exercises concludes with valuable advice on practicing challenging pieces, finding a balance between difficulty and familiarity, and approaching tasks strategically for optimal progress.

Course Pricing

You’ll pay just $49 (discounted from $79) for PianoForAll’s comprehensive course, offering great value for money. With 24.5 hours of video lessons, hundreds of audio tunes and exercises, and nine e-books, the course is incredibly affordable compared to other piano courses on the market.

You can purchase the course with one payment and get access to all your devices, be it a phone, tablet or a computer.

PianoForAll is the perfect choice. It’s cost-effective and provides a solid foundation for exploring different music styles. Additionally, you can take advantage of the program’s unique approach to learning, helping you to become an accomplished player with confidence.

The course’s affordability makes it a great option for those looking to get started on the piano and build a strong foundation of skills. With PianoForAll, you can be sure to get the most bang for your buck.

Conclusion

PianoForAll is an incredibly comprehensive program that offers something for everyone, even advanced piano players. With 1000+ audio exercises, 300 step-by-step video lessons, and a great price point, it’s no wonder why this program is so popular.

If you’re looking for ways to learn and become a better pianist from the comfort of your own home, PianoForAll is definitely the course to go with.

If you can’t even learn the piano after finishing this program, then i don’t think you will ever learn it.

