Learning to play the piano can be a fulfilling and enriching experience, but many people are discouraged by the time and effort required to become proficient. That's where Piano in 21 Days comes in, offering a streamlined approach that simplifies the learning process and helps you achieve impressive results in a short period.

In this review, we will look into the features, benefits, and effectiveness of Piano in 21 Days. We'll examine how the program works, its pros and cons, and provide insights from real users who have experienced the course firsthand.

Whether you're a complete beginner or have some prior musical knowledge, this review will help you make an informed decision about whether Piano in 21 Days is the right learning resource for you.

Who is Jacques Hopkins?

Jacques Hopkins is a passionate piano teacher and the creator of Piano In 21 Days.

Jacques Hopkins

Born in 1986 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jacques was destined to become a piano teacher. His full name is Gregory Jacques Hopkins, with "Jacques" being his great-grandfather's name, who hailed from a Cajun-French background. This heritage-inspired name perfectly suits Jacques' role as a piano teacher.

Jacques' journey with the piano began when he started taking lessons. However, he initially found the experience boring, with the songs feeling lackluster.

While his friends played outside, Jacques found himself doing repetitive drills in his living room. Despite these initial challenges, Jacques persisted in his musical pursuits.

In 1991 and 1992, Jacques had his first piano recital. After months of practice, he managed to play "Three Blind Mice," although he admits that as a typical six-year-old, he wasn't particularly fond of the piano part.

Nevertheless, he cherished the cake that accompanied the recital, highlighting his passion for music and celebration.

In 2003, after 12 years of piano lessons, Jacques made the decision to quit. He could only play two songs, which he considered rather uninspiring and not worth showcasing to his friends. Nonetheless, Jacques harbored a deep desire to find another way to play the piano that would align better with his preferences.

Determined to discover a different approach, Jacques embarked on a quest to explore new methods of playing the piano. He was amazed by how much simpler this alternative way was, allowing him to learn new songs in mere minutes. Moreover, these were songs that he genuinely enjoyed.

Eager to share his newfound knowledge, Jacques made his debut on YouTube, posting a cover of Hinder's classic song "Lips of an Angel" for the world to see.

In 2006 and 2008, Jacques began his first career as an engineer, despite his longing to become an online entrepreneur. However, his entrepreneurial spirit remained alive, leading him to try various ventures without much success.

During this time, he noticed that he often procrastinated by playing the piano instead of focusing on his side business. This realization sparked an idea: his side business should revolve around the piano.

In 2013, Jacques created the very first version of his online course, Piano In 21 Days. This innovative program aimed to provide a faster, more enjoyable, and easier way for individuals to learn piano.

The birth of his first daughter, named Annecy after the city in France where Jacques and his wife got engaged, added to his joy and motivation.

By 2016, Jacques took a leap of faith and decided to become a full-time online piano teacher. After eight years as an engineer, he quit his job, officially embracing his role as a course creator and online piano teacher.

To further expand his family, Jacques and his wife welcomed their second daughter, Zoë, who seamlessly blended into their lives.

As the creator of Piano In 21 Days, Jacques Hopkins believes that everyone possesses the ability to play the piano. His mission is to help individuals unlock their musical potential in a matter of days, rather than years.

With his proven course, Jacques aims to make the learning process faster, more fun, and easier than ever before.

What is Piano in 21 Days?

Piano in 21 Days is an innovative online piano learning program designed to make learning the piano accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for everyone.

Created by Jacques Hopkins, a skilled pianist and experienced teacher, this program aims to teach you the fundamentals of playing the piano in just 21 days, regardless of your previous musical experience.

Unlike traditional piano lessons that often focus on complex music theory and tedious exercises, Piano in 21 Days takes a unique approach by emphasizing practical application and teaching you the skills needed to play your favorite songs quickly.

The program is designed to be beginner-friendly and focuses on building a strong foundation, allowing you to progress rapidly and develop a repertoire of songs that you can play confidently.

The course materials of Piano in 21 Days are entirely online, which means you can learn at your own pace and from the comfort of your home.

The program provides step-by-step video lessons, interactive exercises, and practice resources that guide you through the learning process. You'll also have access to sheet music, audio tracks, and other supplementary materials to enhance your learning experience.

One of the key advantages of Piano in 21 Days is its emphasis on simplicity and practicality. The program cuts through the unnecessary complexity often associated with learning the piano and focuses on the core concepts and techniques that will enable you to start playing real songs quickly.

This approach makes Piano in 21 Days a popular choice for individuals who are short on time but eager to learn and play the piano.

Features and Benefits

Piano in 21 Days offers a range of features and benefits that make it an attractive option for aspiring pianists.

Let's take a closer look at what sets this program apart and how it can benefit you:

Simplified Learning Process

Piano in 21 Days takes a simplified approach to piano learning, focusing on the most essential concepts and techniques. The program cuts through complex music theory and technical jargon, allowing you to start playing actual songs from the very beginning. This approach makes the learning process more enjoyable and encourages rapid progress.

Structured 21-Day Program

The program is designed as a 21-day course, providing a clear roadmap for your learning journey. Each day, you'll have specific lessons and exercises to complete, gradually building your skills and knowledge. The structured nature of the program ensures that you stay on track and make consistent progress.

Step-by-Step Video Lessons

Piano in 21 Days provides comprehensive video lessons that guide you through the learning process. Jacques Hopkins, the creator of the program, explains each concept and technique in a clear and engaging manner, making it easy to follow along. The video lessons allow you to see and hear the instructions, enhancing your understanding and facilitating effective learning.

Practical Application and Song-based Approach

The program emphasizes practical application by teaching you how to play real songs from the start. Rather than focusing solely on exercises and drills, Piano in 21 Days encourages you to learn through playing songs you enjoy. This approach keeps you motivated and gives you a sense of accomplishment as you quickly develop a repertoire of songs you can play.

Flexibility and Convenience

Piano in 21 Days is an online learning program, providing the flexibility to learn at your own pace and on your own schedule. You can access the course materials from any device with an internet connection, allowing you to practice and learn wherever and whenever it's convenient for you.

Supportive Community and Resources

When you enroll in Piano in 21 Days, you gain access to a supportive community of fellow learners. You can interact with other students, ask questions, and share your progress.

Additionally, the program provides supplementary resources such as sheet music, audio tracks, and practice exercises to enhance your learning experience.

How Does Piano in 21 Days Work?

Piano in 21 Days follows a structured approach that aims to teach you the fundamentals of playing the piano in just 21 days. Here's a breakdown of how the program works:

1. Day-by-Day Lessons

The program is divided into 21 lessons, with each lesson focusing on specific concepts and techniques. Each day, you'll have a set of lessons and exercises to complete, building upon what you've learned in previous lessons. The incremental approach ensures that you make consistent progress and steadily develop your piano skills.

2. Video Lessons

Piano in 21 Days primarily relies on video lessons to deliver the content. Jacques Hopkins, the creator of the program, guides you through each lesson with clear and concise explanations. The video lessons cover various topics, including hand positions, playing chords, reading sheet music, and more. Jacques demonstrates each concept on a piano, allowing you to see and hear the techniques in action.

3. Practical Song-based Approach

A key feature of Piano in 21 Days is its emphasis on practical application and playing songs. Rather than focusing solely on technical exercises, the program teaches you how to play actual songs from different genres. By learning songs you enjoy, you stay motivated and engaged throughout the learning process.

4. Interactive Exercises

Alongside the video lessons, Piano in 21 Days provides interactive exercises to reinforce your learning. These exercises allow you to practice the concepts and techniques you've learned, ensuring that you develop muscle memory and improve your coordination. The interactive nature of the exercises provides immediate feedback, helping you identify areas for improvement.

5. Support and Community

Piano in 21 Days offers support and a sense of community to enhance your learning experience. You can interact with other students through online forums and discussion boards, where you can ask questions, share your progress, and receive guidance. Jacques Hopkins himself is actively involved in the community, providing feedback and support to students.

6. Practice Strategies and Tips

Throughout the program, you'll receive valuable practice strategies and tips to maximize your progress. These strategies help you optimize your practice sessions, make efficient use of your time, and overcome common challenges that beginner pianists face.

By following the day-by-day lessons, engaging with the video lessons and interactive exercises, and utilizing the provided practice strategies, Piano in 21 Days aims to equip you with the necessary skills to play the piano confidently in just 21 days.

Pros and Cons

As with any piano learning program, Piano in 21 Days has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Let's explore the pros and cons to help you make an informed decision:

Pros

Simplified Learning Process: Piano in 21 Days focuses on practical application and simplifies the learning process, making it accessible for beginners. You can start playing real songs quickly, which keeps you motivated and engaged. Structured Program: The 21-day structure provides a clear roadmap for your learning journey. The step-by-step lessons ensure that you make consistent progress and build a strong foundation in piano playing. Video Lessons: The video lessons are clear, concise, and easy to follow. Jacques Hopkins' teaching style is engaging, and the visual demonstrations help you understand the concepts and techniques effectively. Practical Song-based Approach: Piano in 21 Days emphasizes learning through playing songs. This approach makes the learning process enjoyable and allows you to develop a repertoire of songs that you can play confidently. Flexibility and Convenience: The online nature of the program gives you the flexibility to learn at your own pace and on your own schedule. You can access the course materials from any device with an internet connection. Supportive Community: Piano in 21 Days provides access to a supportive community of fellow learners. Interacting with other students, asking questions, and sharing your progress can enhance your learning experience.

Cons

Limited Music Theory Coverage: Piano in 21 Days focuses more on practical skills rather than in-depth music theory. While this approach is beneficial for quick song learning, those seeking a comprehensive understanding of music theory may find it lacking. Fast Pace: The 21-day timeframe may feel challenging for some learners, especially those with no prior musical experience. It requires dedication and consistent practice to keep up with the program's accelerated pace. Lack of Personalized Feedback: As an online program, Piano in 21 Days does not offer personalized feedback from an instructor. While the community support can help to some extent, some learners may prefer more individualized guidance. Dependence on Internet Connection: Accessing the program requires a stable internet connection. In situations where internet access is limited or unreliable, learning may be interrupted. Limited Genres: While Piano in 21 Days covers a variety of genres, the program primarily focuses on popular songs. If your goal is to specialize in classical or jazz piano, you may need to seek additional resources.

Considering the pros and cons will help you evaluate whether Piano in 21 Days aligns with your goals, learning style, and preferences.

User Reviews and Testimonials

Piano in 21 Days has garnered positive reviews and testimonials from individuals who have experienced the program.

Here are some insights from users:

John - Beginner Pianist

"I had always wanted to learn the piano, but I found traditional lessons overwhelming. Piano in 21 Days was a game-changer for me. The step-by-step approach and focus on playing songs made the learning process enjoyable and achievable. I was amazed at how quickly I progressed and could play my favorite songs. Highly recommended!"

Sarah - Busy Professional

"As a busy professional, I didn't have much time to dedicate to learning the piano. Piano in 21 Days provided the perfect solution. The program's efficiency and focus on practical skills allowed me to make significant progress in a short time. I loved the flexibility of online learning, and the community support kept me motivated. Now I can play the piano during my downtime and relax!"

Michael - Music Enthusiast

"I have some musical background, but I wanted to expand my skills to include the piano. Piano in 21 Days provided a refreshing approach that was different from traditional methods. The emphasis on learning through playing songs resonated with me, and I appreciated the clear and concise video lessons. It's a fantastic program for anyone who wants to add piano to their musical repertoire."

Emily - Parent of a Young Learner

"My child expressed an interest in learning the piano, and Piano in 21 Days was the perfect choice. The program's simplicity and engaging lessons made it enjoyable for my child to learn. The song-based approach kept them motivated, and I noticed significant progress within the 21-day timeframe. It's a wonderful program for introducing young learners to the piano."

Please note that these testimonials represent individual experiences, and results may vary. It's always advisable to explore multiple reviews and consider your own learning preferences before making a decision.

Pricing

Piano in 21 Days offers a free trial which includes a popular workbook, and also 2 paid options:

Essential which costs $497 and Ultimate which costs $997. You can also opt to pay monthly.

PianoForAll - A Better Alternative to Piano in 21 Days

If you're looking for an alternative to Piano in 21 Days, PianoForAll is a highly recommended option that offers a comprehensive and versatile approach to learning the piano.

Here's why PianoForAll stands out as a better alternative:

1. Extensive Curriculum

PianoForAll provides a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of musical styles and genres, including pop, jazz, blues, and classical. With over 200 video lessons, the program offers a deep dive into various techniques, music theory, improvisation, and more. Whether you want to master a specific genre or develop a well-rounded skillset, PianoForAll has you covered.

2. Interactive eBook Format

Unlike many online piano programs, PianoForAll utilizes an interactive eBook format. This format allows you to learn at your own pace, flipping through the pages and following the visual diagrams and notation. The eBook includes embedded audio and video examples that complement the lessons, creating an immersive and engaging learning experience.

3. Step-by-Step Progression

PianoForAll takes a carefully structured approach to learning, guiding you through each lesson in a logical progression. Starting from the basics, the program gradually introduces new concepts and techniques, ensuring that you build a strong foundation. The step-by-step progression helps you stay organized and build upon your skills effectively.

4. Versatile Teaching Methods

PianoForAll incorporates a variety of teaching methods to cater to different learning styles. The program includes a combination of traditional sheet music notation, chord-based learning, and ear training. This multi-faceted approach ensures a well-rounded education, allowing you to read sheet music, play by ear, and understand the underlying music theory.

5. Song-Based Learning

Similar to Piano in 21 Days, PianoForAll emphasizes learning through playing songs. However, PianoForAll provides an extensive library of songs across various genres, enabling you to explore a wide range of musical styles and develop a diverse repertoire. This approach keeps you motivated and inspired as you progress through the program.

6. Supplemental Learning Materials

PianoForAll offers a wealth of supplemental materials to enhance your learning experience. These materials include practice exercises, audio tracks, and additional eBooks focusing on specific genres or techniques. The abundance of resources ensures that you have plenty of opportunities to reinforce your skills and expand your musical knowledge.

With its extensive curriculum, interactive eBook format, step-by-step progression, versatile teaching methods, song-based learning, and supplemental materials, PianoForAll offers a more comprehensive and flexible approach to piano learning compared to Piano in 21 Days.

Ultimately, the choice between the two programs depends on your personal preferences, learning style, and goals. It's recommended to review the features, curriculum, and user testimonials of both programs to determine which one aligns best with your needs.

Remember, learning the piano is a journey that requires dedication, practice, and a passion for music. Whichever program you choose, immerse yourself in the process, embrace the joy of playing, and enjoy your musical exploration.

Check out PianoForAll

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here are some frequently asked questions about Piano in 21 Days:

1: Is Piano in 21 Days suitable for absolute beginners?

Yes, Piano in 21 Days is designed to be beginner-friendly. The program starts from the basics and gradually builds your skills, allowing individuals with no prior musical experience to learn and play the piano.

2: Do I need any special equipment to participate in the program?

No, you don't need any special equipment. All you need is a piano or a keyboard and an internet connection to access the online lessons and resources provided by Piano in 21 Days.

3: How much time do I need to dedicate each day to the program?

The program recommends dedicating around 30 minutes to 1 hour per day for practice. However, the actual time may vary depending on your learning pace and availability. The flexible nature of the program allows you to adjust the practice time to fit your schedule.

4: Can I access the program on multiple devices?

Yes, you can access Piano in 21 Days on multiple devices such as computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, as long as you have an internet connection.

5: Does Piano in 21 Days cover music theory?

While Piano in 21 Days focuses more on practical application and playing songs, it does introduce basic music theory concepts. However, if you're seeking in-depth music theory knowledge, you may need to supplement the program with additional resources.

6: Is there a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Piano in 21 Days offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you're not satisfied with the program, you can request a refund within 60 days of purchase.

7: Can children participate in Piano in 21 Days?

Yes, children can participate in Piano in 21 Days. The program's simplicity and song-based approach make it suitable for young learners. However, parental guidance and supervision may be necessary, especially for younger children.

TL;DR

Piano in 21 Days is an online piano learning program that aims to teach you the fundamentals of playing the piano in just 21 days. With its simplified approach, practical song-based lessons, and step-by-step video instruction, the program offers a unique and accessible learning experience for beginners.

By focusing on practical application and teaching you how to play actual songs, Piano in 21 Days keeps you motivated and engaged throughout the learning process. The program's structured 21-day course provides a clear roadmap for your progress, ensuring that you build a strong foundation in piano playing.

The flexibility of online learning allows you to access the program at your own pace and from the comfort of your home. You'll also have access to a supportive community of fellow learners and supplementary resources to enhance your learning experience.

While the program may not cover extensive music theory and personalized feedback, it offers a streamlined and efficient approach to learning the piano. Whether you're an absolute beginner or someone with some musical background, Piano in 21 Days provides an effective pathway to start playing the piano and develop your skills.

It's important to consider your own goals, learning style, and preferences when evaluating whether Piano in 21 Days is the right fit for you. Reading user reviews, testimonials, and frequently asked questions can provide further insights to inform your decision.

Remember, learning the piano requires dedication, consistent practice, and a genuine passion for music. If you're ready to embark on a 21-day piano learning journey, Piano in 21 Days may be the program to help you achieve your goal of playing the piano confidently.

Happy piano learning!