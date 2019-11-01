Things That Have Caught My Attention

About Me

Welcome! I’m Dan Hon—a pianist, composer, and lifelong student of music.

A Lifelong Passion for the Piano

My journey with the piano began in early childhood, sparked by the instrument’s ability to convey emotion like no other. Since then, I’ve devoted myself to mastering the art and craft of piano performance across genres—from classical and jazz to film scores and modern compositions.

Performances & Professional Work

Over the years, I’ve had the honor of performing on stages both grand and intimate. Whether it’s a formal concert hall or a casual studio session, my goal remains the same: to create meaningful musical experiences that move people.

Beyond Classical

While I’m classically trained, I don’t believe in staying inside one box. I regularly explore jazz improvisation, experimental composition, and collaborations that blend music with technology, visuals, and storytelling.

Education & Collaboration

Outside of performance, I’m passionate about teaching and mentoring the next generation of musicians. I’ve led workshops, given masterclasses, and worked with students from a wide range of backgrounds. I also collaborate with fellow musicians, composers, and interdisciplinary artists to push creative boundaries and explore new frontiers in music.

Get in Touch

Have a question, project, or collaboration in mind? I’d love to hear from you.

📧 Email: danhonmusic@gmail.com