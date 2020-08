0.0 Sitrep

Evening in Portland, Oregon on Friday 18 October, 2019 and both children are asleep. Today has been a family day - going out for hot chocolate, playing What The Golf, Mario Kart and board games with the three year old.

1.0 The Extra Things

A few extra things for today’s episode:

“Decentralized”

Mark Zuckerberg gave a speech at Georgetown Universit…