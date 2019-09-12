An occasional newsletter about things that have recently caught my attention, on the internet and off it.

Hello, it’s me.

I write a newsletter about things that have caught my attention. It used to be on Tinyletter (look, archives!), but now it’s here, which is to say “on substack”.

If you’re into reading about what’s caught my attention (and who isn’t?), you should probably press the “Subscribe now” button in red, which is just below this paragraph:

Oh, right: you can also tell your friends or, to be honest, your internet friends.

At some point, I’ll probably ask some really impressive people to write irreverent quotes about how brilliant this newsletter is and why you should subscribe to it, but I haven’t asked them yet. So just imagine those quotes here.

They’re great, aren’t they.